BRIEF-Neste Announces Delay In Refinery Turnaround

March 23(Reuters) - Neste Oyj:

* DUE TO COVID-19 IMPLEMENTATION OF MAJOR TURNAROUND 2020 OF PORVOO REFINERY AS ORIGINALLY PLANNED IS PREVENTED AND DELAYED

* TURNAROUND WILL NEED TO BE EXECUTED IN PHASES

* BASED ON CURRENT ESTIMATE, ONLY MOST BUSINESS CRITICAL MAINTENANCE WORKS AND REGULATORY INSPECTIONS CAN BE EXECUTED IN APRIL - JUNE 2020, INSTEAD OF PLANNED MAJOR TURNAROUND

* NEW EXECUTION SCHEDULE WILL BE DEFINED BY THE END OF THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2020.

* ESTIMATED NEGATIVE IMPACT OF FIRST PHASE OF TURNAROUND IS ABOUT EUR 85 MILLION ON COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT MAINLY IN Q2 2020

* REST OF TURNAROUND WORKS EXPECTED TO BE FINALISED IN 2021 AND THEIR RELATED NEGATIVE IMPACT ON COMPARABLE OPERATING PROFIT WILL BE ESTIMATED IN FEB 2021, AT LATEST

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)