March 24 (Reuters) - Lån & Spar Bank A/S:

* SAID ON MONDAY SUSPENDS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* SUSPENDS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2020 DUE TO UNCERTAIN IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON BANK ACCOUNTS, CUSTOMERS’ FINANCES AND SITUATION ON THE STOCK MARKET

