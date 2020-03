March 24 (Reuters) - Somec SpA:

* SAID ON MONDAY CO TO STOP PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES FROM MARCH 25 TO APRIL 3 IN ACCORDANCE WITH LATEST DECREE ON COVID-19 CONTAINMENT

* PRODUCTIVE ACTIVITIES ABROAD CONTINUE TO BE OPERATIONAL, AS WELL AS CORPORATE COORDINATION AND ADMINISTRATION FUNCTIONS, OPERATING IN SMART-WORKING

