March 24 (Reuters) - CSP International Fashion Group SpA :

* SAID ON MONDAY IT SUSPENDED PRODUCTION AT ITALIAN PLANTS AFTER LATEST DECREE ON COVID-19 CONTAINMENT

* PRODUCTION AT CERESARA (MN), CARPI (MO) AND BERGAMO PLANTS SUSPENDED FROM MARCH 23 TO APRIL 3, 2020

* COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES CARRIED OUT AT STORES SUSPENDED UNTIL APRIL 5, 2020

* ALL FOREIGN BRANCHES ARE OPERATIONAL

* PARENT COMPANY ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITIES ARE OPERATIONAL VIA SMART WORKING

