March 24

* SAID ON MONDAY FURTHER INCREASES CAPACITY WITH NEW PRODUCTION LINE TO MEET DEMAND FOR DISINFECTANTS

* CAPACITY TO INCREASE BY 750,000 LITRES PER MONTH

* PRODUCTION LINE TO BE MOVED FROM RÖRVIK PRODUCTION PLANT TO HELSINGBORG

* PRODUCTION LINE TO BE FULLY OPERATIONAL AS OF MAY

