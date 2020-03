BRIEF-CCC Says Withholds Repayment Of 20 Mln Zlotys Due March 23, To Apply For Deferral

March 24 (Reuters) - CCC SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT WILL SUBMIT APPLICATIONS FOR PERMISSION TO DEFER REPAYMENT OF FINANCIAL DEBT DUE MARCH 23 AND DEBT TO BECOME DUE BETWEEN MARCH 23 AND JUNE 22

* SUBMISSION WAS MADE IN REFERENCE TO STATEMENT BY POLISH BANK ASSOCIATION (ZBP) ON CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, OCCURRENCE OF FORCE MAJEURE AND LOSS OF ESSENTIAL PART OF REVENUE DUE TO ADMINISTRATIVE CLOSURE OF SHOPPING CENTRES AND FORCE MAJEURE

* THE COMPANY HAS DECIDED TO WITHHOLD REPAYMENT OF FINANCIAL COVENANTS AMOUNTING TO 20 MILLION ZLOTYS DUE MARCH 23 TO FACTORING SERVICE PROVIDERS

* LACK OF PAYMENT OF SAID AMOUNT MAY CONSTITUTE PREMISE TO RECOGNISE OCCURRENCE OF STATE OF TECHNICAL BREACH OF OTHER FINANCIAL AGREEMENTS TO WHICH THE COMPANY AND ENTITIES IN ITS GROUP ARE PARTY

* THE COMPANY INTENDS TO START TALKS WITH FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS AND BOND HOLDERS

* TALKS WILL BE AIMED AT CONFIRMING OCCURRENCE OF FORCE MAJEURE AND AT AGREEING ON EXISTING LEGAL STATUS

* TALKS ALSO TO BE AIMED AT CONFIRMING POSSIBILITY OF RULING OUT OCCURRENCE OF TECHNICAL BREACHES OF COVENANTS MADE WITH SAID INSTITUTIONS, OF BOND ISSUE TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND OF OTHER FINANCIAL AGREEMENTS

* TALKS ALSO TO BE AIMED AT ESTABLISHING CONDITIONS FOR MAINTAINING FULL AVAILABILITY AND CONTINUATION OF FINANCING FOR THE COMPANY AND GROUP

