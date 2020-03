BRIEF-Sniezka Temporarily Cuts Production At Its Ukrainian Unit Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

March 24 (Reuters) - Fabryka Farb i Lakierow Sniezka SA :

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT HAS TEMPORARILY LIMITED PRODUCTION AT ITS UNIT SNIEZKA-UKRAINA (FROM MARCH 24 TILL APRIL 3)

* DECISION IS DUE TO STEPS TAKEN BY UKRAINIAN GOVERNMENT IN RELATION TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* SAYS SNIEZKA-UKRAINA ESTIMATES THAT ITS PRODUCTION LEVEL WILL DROP TO ABOUT 50% OF PREVIOUS LEVEL

* SAYS AT PRESENT MANAGEMENT CANNOT ESTIMATE RESULT OF LIMITED PRODUCTION AT SNIEZKA-UKRAINA ON UNIT’S AND GROUP’S FINANCIAL RESULTS

