BRIEF-Benfica SGPS Bid To Partially Buy Benfica SAD To Be Rejected By Portuguese Market Regulator

March 24 (Reuters) - Sport Lisboa e Benfica Futebol SAD :

* SAID ON MONDAY HAS RECEIVED FROM PORTUGUESE SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION (CMVM) A REQUEST TO PROVIDE INFORMATION AFTER RUMOURS IN THE MEDIA ABOUT THE OUTCOME OF THE REGISTRATION PROCEDURE OF THE TAKEOVER BID FOR THE SHARES REPRESENTING BENFICA SAD’S SHARE CAPITAL BY SPORT LISBOA E BENFICA, SGPS, S.A,

* RUMOURS SAY FUNDS RAISED WERE TO BE USED FOR CONTRACTING OF REINFORCEMENTS FOR THE FOOTBALL TEAM

* THE CMVM ALSO REQUESTED INFORMATION ABOUT DEALS THAT MADE THESE FUNDS AVAILABLE TO SPORT LISBOA E BENFICA, SGPS, SA FOR THE LIQUIDATION OF OFFER, AND NOTIFIED OF POTENTIAL REJECTION OF REQUEST FOR OFFER

Source text: bit.ly/2J9sIM3

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)