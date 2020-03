March 24(Reuters) - AIK Fotboll:

* SAID ON MONDAY CARRIES OUT SHORT-TERM LAY-OFFS IN CONSULTATION WITH ITS PLAYERS AND EMPLOYEES AFTER NEGOTIATIONS WITH THE LOCAL TRADE UNION CLUB

* THE LAY-OFFS COVER THE ENTIRE OPERATIONS OF AIK FOOTBALL

* IMPLEMENTS TEMPORARY LAY-OFFS IN CONNECTION WITH CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

