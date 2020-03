BRIEF-Unibep Sees Possibility Of Missed Construction Deal Deadlines Due To Coronavirus Epidemic

March 24 (Reuters) - Unibep SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY IN REFERENCE TO CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC THAT OPERATIONAL PROCESSES HAVE NOT BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY DISRUPTED

* ESTIMATES SITUATION MAY IMPACT MISSING OF CONTRACTUAL DEADLINES FOR ALMOST ALL CONSTRUCTION DEALS

* AT PRESENT DOES NOT EXPECT ANY DELAY-RELATED CONTRACTUAL PENALTIES AS ALL ORDERERS OF ITS CONSTRUCTION SERVICES HAVE SHOWN UNDERSTANDING IN RESPONSE TO COMPANY’S NOTICE OF POSSIBLE EPIDEMIC-RELATED SCHEDULE CHANGES

* IS AT RISK OF BELOW-EXPECTATION RESULTS IN NORWEGIAN MARKET DUE TO NORWEGIAN KRONE EXCHANGE RATE DROP AND LACK OF FULL CURRENCY PROTECTION FOR NORWAY CONTRACTS

* IS CONTINUING PRODUCTION AT BITUMEN AND MODULAR HOME FACTORIES

* DELIVERIES OF MODULES TO CONSTRUCTION SITES IN NORWAY HAS BEEN SUSPENDED DUE TO TRANSPORT LIMITATIONS

* HAS SEEN AN OUTFLOW OF PART OF SUBCONTRACTORS FROM UKRAINE AND BELARUS DUE TO BORDER CLOSURES

* ALL OF GROUP’S CONTRACTS ARE IN PROGRESS

* THE COMPANY’S PRESENT FINANCIAL AND LIQUIDITY SITUATION IS STABLE AND IT SEES NO THREAT TO COMMITMENT EXECUTION

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)