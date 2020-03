March 24 (Reuters) - Technical Publication Service SpA :

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 2.4 MLN VS EUR 2.3 MLN YEAR AGO

* FEBRUARY AND EARLY PART OF MARCH SAW FIRST IMPACT FROM COVID-19

* PART OF ACTIVITIES IS DONE REMOTELY

* AT THE MOMENT IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO ESTIMATE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON 2020 RESULTS

* TPS AND MOST COMPANIES OF GROUP ARE NOT AMONG THOSE ORDERED TO CLOSE THEIR PRODUCTION ACTIVITIES ACCORDING TO ITALY’S COVID-19 DECREE

