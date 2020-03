March 24 (Reuters) - ADA SA :

* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY FY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 98.8 MLN VS EUR 91.0 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING INCOME EUR 4.9 MLN VS EUR 1.3 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 4.3 MLN VS EUR 3.8 MLN YEAR AGO

* CONSEQUENCES OF EVENTS RELATED TO COVID-19 ARE TO DATE NOT DETERMINED AND NOT QUANTIFIABLE

