March 25 (Reuters) - eDreams Odigeo SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY TO TERMINATE BUYBACK EARLY AS CO HAS GUARANTEED THE SHORT-TERM COMPLIANCE OF ITS OBLIGATIONS DERIVED FROM EXISTING INCENTIVE PLANS

* HAS ACQUIRED 1.1 MILLION SHARES EQUIVALENT TO 1.11% OF THE COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL FOR 4.1 MILLION EUROS

Source text: bit.ly/39nRhQ5

