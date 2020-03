March 25 (Reuters) - Inter Cars SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC WILL HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON GROUP’S SALES REVENUE AND FINANCIAL RESULT IN Q1

* SAYS EFFECTS OF PANDEMIC MAY ALSO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT GROUP’S REVENUE AND FINANCIAL RESULT FOR THE SUBSEQUENT QUARTERS OF 2020

* ESTIMATES DROP IN MARCH SALES REVENUE AT ABOUT 15% Y/Y

