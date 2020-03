BRIEF-Colonial: Coronavirus Crisis Has Impact On Project Portfolio, Financial Profile Remains Strong

March 25 (Reuters) - Inmobiliaria Colonial:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS WAS IMPACTING ITS PROJECT PORTFOLIO AND SOME DELAYS WERE EXPECTED

* SAID IT DECIDED TO DELAY ITS CAPEX PROGRAMME BY 60 MILLION EUROS, BUT NO RELEVANT PENALTIES OR LIABILITIES LINKED TO THE DELAYS WERE FORESEEN

* SAID THERE HAD BEEN NO SIGNIFICANT CHANGES IN PLANNED DIVESTITURES, AND NO ACQUISITIONS OR INVESTMENTS WERE EXPECTED FROM ITS INVESTMENT PIPELINE

* CURRENTLY, NO RELEVANT COMMITMENTS OR LIABILITIES HAVE BEEN IDENTIFIED IN ITS INVESTMENTS AND DIVESTITURES

* SAID ITS FINANCIAL PROFILE REMAINED STRONG

* ITS FINANCING IS MOSTLY THROUGH THE BOND MARKET, WITH NO RELEVANT EXPOSURE TO THE BANK FINANCE

Source text: bit.ly/3ajO0lN

