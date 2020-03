March 25 (Reuters) - Alkemy SpA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY FY REVENUE EUR 84.5 MLN VS EUR 71.6 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 139,000 VS PROFIT EUR 3.2 MLN YEAR AGO

* IMPACT FROM COVID-19 DOES NOT APPEAR SIGNIFICANT IN SHORT TERM AND FIRST QUARTER

* NO IMMEDIATE EVIDENCE OF IMPACT OF ON COVID-19 FOR NEXT QUARTERS

