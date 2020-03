BRIEF- NH Hotel Group To Initiate Temporary Layoff Plan Adjusted To Operational Needs

March 25 (Reuters) - NH Hotel Group SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY HAS INITIATED IN SPAIN A PROCEDURE TO APPLY FOR TEMPORARY LAYOFF ADJUSTED TO OPERATIONAL NEEDS IN LINE WITH THE DROP IN ACTIVITY

* THIS MEASURE WILL AFFECT HOTEL AND CENTRAL SERVICES TEAM MEMBERS

* HAS AGREED WITH THE HEALTH AUTHORITIES TO MEDICALISE SOME OF ITS HOTELS

* TEN PROPERTIES WILL STAY OPERATIONAL TO ACCOMMODATE THOSE WHO COVER BASIC SERVICES, SUCH AS HEALTH PERSONNEL OR OTHER GROUPS THAT ARE FORCED TO TRAVEL UNDER THE CURRENT CIRCUMSTANCES

