March 25 (Reuters) - Fincantieri SpA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT HAD POSTPONED SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING TO DATE BETWEEN MAY 11 AND JUNE 10 DUE TO COVID-19

* POSTPONES APPROVAL OF 2020-2024 BUSINESS PLAN TO ASSESS IMPACT OF COVID-19

