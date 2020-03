March 25 (Reuters) - EuKedos SpA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY FY PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 53.4 MLN VS EUR 52.3 MLN YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.044 PER SHARE

* GROUP HAS NOT CLOSED ITS ACTIVITIES FOLLOWING ITALY’S COIV-19 DECREE AS IT IS PART OF ESSENTIAL SERVICES

