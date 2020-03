BRIEF-Krakchemia Says Tax Administration Chamber Upholds 2 Tax Liability-Related Decisions

March 25 (Reuters) - Krakchemia SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT THE DECISION MADE BY TAX OFFICE ON JUNE 28, 2019 REGARDING DETERMINATION OF TAX LIABILITY IN VALUE-ADDED TAX FOR THE PERIOD FROM MARCH 2013 TO NOVEMBER 2013, HAS BEEN UPHELD BY TAX ADMINISTRATION CHAMBER IN KRAKOW

* AS A RESULT OF THAT DECISION, COMPANY HAD TO PAY A SURCHARGE OF 16.3 MILLION ZLOTYS TOGETHER WITH AN INTEREST

* SAID THE DECISION MADE BY TAX OFFICE ON JULY 3, 2019 REGARDING DETERMINATION OF TAX LIABILITY IN VALUE-ADDED TAX FOR THE PERIOD FROM JANUARY 2014 TO NOVEMBER 2014, HAS BEEN UPHELD BY TAX ADMINISTRATION CHAMBER IN KRAKOW

* AS A RESULT OF THAT DECISION, COMPANY HAD TO PAY A SURCHARGE OF 15.8 MILLION ZLOTYS TOGETHER WITH AN INTEREST

* COMPANY DOES NOT AGREE WITH BOTH UPHELD DECISIONS AND PLANS TO IMMEDIATELY TAKE FURTHER LEGAL ACTIONS IN ORDER TO DEFEND ITS STAND BY FILING COMPLAINTS TO THE PROVINCIAL ADMINISTRATIVE COURT

