March 25 (Reuters) - POSTNL NV:

* GOVERNMENT MEASURES TO ADDRESS THE CORONAVIRUS HAVE LED TO A SURGE IN ONLINE ORDERS IN THE NETHERLANDS AND BELGIUM

* MAIL DELIVERIES ARE RUNNING AS SCHEDULED

* THERE MAY BE SOME DELAYS IN PARCEL DELIVERIES AT LOCAL LEVEL

