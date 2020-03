BRIEF-Grifols Announces Formal Collaboration With US Government To Produce Treatment Specifically Targeting COVID-19

March 26 (Reuters) - Grifols SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT HAS ENTERED INTO A FORMAL COLLABORATION WITH THE UNITED STATES BIOMEDICAL ADVANCED RESEARCH DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (BARDA), THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) AND OTHER FEDERAL PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCIES TO COLLECT PLASMA FROM CONVALESCENT COVID-19 PATIENTS

* TO PROCESS THIS SPECIFIC PLASMA INTO A HYPERIMMUNE GLOBULIN AND SUPPORT THE NECESSARY PRECLINICAL AND CLINICAL STUDIES TO DETERMINE IF ANTI-SARS-COV-2 HYPERIMMUNE GLOBULIN THERAPY CAN SUCCESSFULLY BE USED TO TREAT COVID-19 DISEASE

* IS ALSO PROVIDING SUPPORT TO UTILIZE CONVALESCENT PLASMA FOR TRANSFUSION AS A POTENTIAL THERAPY BY PROVIDING VIRAL INACTIVATION TECHNOLOGY (METHYLENE BLUE) TO ENSURE INACTIVATED PLASMA UNITS FOR TREATMENT USE

* GRIFOLS WILL BE BUILDING A NEW FACILITY IN ITS CLAYTON SITE (NORTH CAROLINA) FOR THIS PURPOSE

* IN SPAIN, GRIFOLS IS WORKING ON A CLINICAL TEST WITH INACTIVATED PLASMA FROM RECOVERED PATIENTS (METHYLENE BLUE) THROUGH A COLLABORATION WITH SELECT DONATION CENTERS AND PUBLIC HOSPITALS

* IS COLLABORATING WITH CERTAIN HOSPITALS IN SPAIN IN THE DESIGN OF DIVERSE CLINICAL STUDIES ON THE USE OF CERTAIN PLASMA-DERIVED PRODUCTS, SUCH AS INTRAVENOUS IMMUNOGLOBULIN AND ALPHA-1 ANTITRYPSIN, WITH THE GOAL OF PROVING THEIR EFFICACY IN THE TREATMENT OF COVID-19

Source text: bit.ly/2xsV6WU

Further company coverage: