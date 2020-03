March 26 (Reuters) - Alantra Partners SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY BOARD MEETING FOR FORMULATION OF 2019 ACCOUNTS TO BE HELD IN JUNE

* SAYS PROPOSAL TO ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING REGARDING DISTRIBUTION OF COMPLEMENTARY DIVIDENDS ATTRIBUTABLE TO 2019 IS POSTPONED UNTIL THEN, WHEN THERE WILL BE GREATER VISIBILITY OF COMPANY’S SITUATION AND PROSPECTS

* SAYS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING WILL BE HELD NO LATER THAN OCTOBER 31

