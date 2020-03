BRIEF-Naturhouse Says Temporary Layoffs To Affect 80% Of Its Workforce In Spain, France And Italy

March 26 (Reuters) - Naturhouse Health SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY INITIATED PROCEDURES TO PRESENT TEMPORARY EMPLOYMENT REGULATION FILES DUE TO FORCE MAJEURE

* SAS THE ABOVE IS A MEASURE TO FACE ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL IMPACT CAUSED BY CESSATION OF ACTIVITY OF GROUP’S CENTRES IN SPAIN, FRANCE AND ITALY AFTER DECLARATION OF STATE OF ALARM CAUSED BY CORONAVIRUS

* SAYS THIS MEASURE WILL AFFECT 80% OF GROUP’S TOTAL WORKFORCE IN THESE THREE MARKETS

