* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT DUE TO COVID-19 BOARD MEETING FOR APPROVAL OF FINANCIAL STATEMENT WILL TAKE PLACE BY MAY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING BY JUNE

* START OF 2019-2022 INDUSTRIAL PLAN IS SLOWING DOWN

* TO IDENTIFY RECOVERY PLAN TO FACE COVID-19 SITUATION

* REMOTE WORKING IS FULLY OPERATIONAL FOR ALL EMPLOYEES

