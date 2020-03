March 26 (Reuters) - Energica Motor Company SpA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT WOULD CLOSEN ITS ITALIAN PLANT UNTIL APRIL 3 FOLLOWING ITALY’S DECREE ON COVID-19

* ACTIVITIES THAT CAN BE CARRIED OUT VIA REMOTE WORKING WILL BE GUARANTEED ONLY FOR EMERGENCIES AND NEEDS

* U.S. UNIT REMAINS OPEN IN LINE WITH LOCAL REGULATION

* POSTPONES BOARD MEETING TO APPROVE FY RESULTS TO MAY 22 AND SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING TO JUNE 24

