March 26 (Reuters) - Lubelski Węgiel Bogdanka SA:

* FY NET PROFIT 308.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 53.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA 767.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 769.5 MILLION ZLOTYS ESTIMATED ON JAN 21

* ON CORONAVIRUS: AT PRESENT GROUP HAS NOT BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY THREAT

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)