March 26 (Reuters) - Diadrom Holding AB:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT SEES LOWER RESULT FOR Q1 2020

* ESTIMATES Q1 OPER PROFIT TO AMOUNT TO BETWEEN SEK 1.4-1.5 MLN VS SEK 2.4 MLN YR AGO

* LOWER RESULT IS EXPLAINED BY IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON BUSINESS

