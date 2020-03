March 26 (Reuters) - Amrest Holdings SE:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT HAS EXTENDED THE FORCE MAJEURE TEMPORARY LAYOFFS TO THE EMPLOYEES OF THE SUSHI SHOP BRAND (SPAIN)

* SUSHI SHOP’S TEMPORARY LAYOFFS WILL COVER 62 EMPLOYEES (93.55% OF THE TOTAL EMPLOYEES)

* WILL TEMPORARY CLOSE ITS FOUR RESTAURANTS OF THE SUSHI SHOP BRAND IN SPAIN

