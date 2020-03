March 26 (Reuters) - Buzzi Unicem SpA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY FY NET PROFIT EUR 385.7 MLN VS EUR 382.1 MLN YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUROCENT 15 PER ORDINARY SHARE

* FY NET FINANCIAL DEBT AT EUR 568 MLN VS EUR 890.5 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY RECURRING EBITDA UP 24% AT EUR 704 MLN

* SALES AND TURNOVER UNTIL A WEEK AGO HAVE BEEN IN LINE WITH FORECASTS

* UNABLE TO ESTIMATE NEGATIVE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON RESULTS

* EXPECTS IMPACTS THAT COULD BE SIGNIFICANTLY ADVERSE TO ITS BUSINESS

