BRIEF-Eurotech Plant In Amaro Works At Reduced Capacity

March 26 (Reuters) - Eurotech SpA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT STARTING FROM MARCH 26 UNTIL APRIL 3 PLANT IN AMARO WILL BE OPERATIONAL AT REDUCED CAPACITY AND

* PLANT IN AMARO WILL FUNCTION ONLY FOR PORTION OF ASSEMBLY, TESTING AND SHIPPING ACTIVITIES

* ACTIVITIES OF ADMINISTRATIVE, SALES AND PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT STAFF WHO CAN OPERATE VIA REMOTE WORKING WILL CONTINUE FOR THE TIME BEING

* CONTINUITY OF CENTRAL FUNCTIONS FOR MANAGEMENT OF GROUP AND COORDINATION OF ACTIVITIES AT A GLOBAL LEVEL REMAINS GUARANTEED

* OFFICES IN JAPAN, US, ENGLAND AND FRANCE ARE OPERATIONAL AND WORK REMOTELY, IN LINE WITH LOCAL COVID-19 REGULATIONS

