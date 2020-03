March 26 (Reuters) - Websolute SpA:

* CONFIRMS CONTINUATION OF ITS OPERATING ACTIVITY VIA REMOTE WORKING IN LINE WITH ITALY’S DECREE ON COVID-19

* POSTPONES BOARD MEETING TO APPROVE FY RESULTS TO APRIL 21 AND SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING TO MAY 22

