BRIEF-Unimot FY Net Profit Up At 60.4 Mln Zlotys

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY FY NET PROFIT OF 60.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 0.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 4.45 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 3.37 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT 68.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 0.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CURRENTLY SEES NO THREAT TO CONTINUATION OF DELIVERIES OF THE COMPANY’S MAIN PRODUCTS (DIESEL, BIOFUELS, LPG, ELECTRICITY AND OTHER OIL PRODUCTS) TO CLIENTS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TO DATE THE COMPANY’S SUPPLIERS HAVE NOT SIGNALLED RESTRICTIONS ON EXPORTS OF SAID PRODUCTS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ESTIMATES THAT IN COMING MONTHS PANDEMIC WILL HAVE SMALL BUT NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S MAIN BUSINESS - DIESEL SALES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SAYS GROUP COULD ALSO BENEFIT FROM PANDEMIC-RELATED MARKET CHANGES (INCLUDING LOWER OIL PRICES) AND ADMINISTRATIVE RESTRICTIONS

