BRIEF-11 Bit Studios FY Net Profit Down At 21.7 Mln Zlotys

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY FY NET PROFIT 21.7 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 37.5 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 71.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 82.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA 30.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 51.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: RECORDS NO PRESENT DISRUPTIONS TO FUNCTIONING OF COMPANY IN KEY AREAS INCLUDING GAME PRODUCTION

* ON CORONAVIRUS: RECORDS NO NEGATIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S GAME SALES REVENUE, BOTH OWN AND PUBLISHED BY COMPANY FOR 3RD PARTIES

* CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC POSES NO THREAT TO THE COMPANY’S LIQUIDITY WITHIN NEXT 12 MONTHS DUE TO HELD CASH RESOURCES FAR EXCEEDING COMMITMENTS AND PLANNED CAPEX

