Playway SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT HAS ESTABLISHED WARZONELAB LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY AND ACQUIRED 70% SHARE CAPITAL THEREIN

* REMAINING 30% OF SHARE CAPITAL HAS BEEN ACQUIRED BY NATURAL PERSONS

* FIRST GAMES PLANNED FOR PRODUCTION BY WARZONELAB ARE “CONVOY SIMULATOR”, “WORLD OF SHIP WRECKS” AND “TRY TO KILL ME”

