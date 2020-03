March 26 (Reuters) - Elektrobudowa SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT HAS RECEIVED FROM ENEA OPERATOR REQUESTS FOR PAYMENT OF TOTAL OF ABOUT 15.5 MILLION ZLOTYS CONTRACTUAL PENALTIES ARISING FROM INVESTMENT ASSIGNMENTS CARRIED OUT BY THE COMPANY

* THE HIGHEST DEBIT NOTE FOR THE AMOUNT OF ABOUT 13.2 MILLION ZLOTYS REGARDS CONSTRUCTION GPZ KROBIA, WHICH IS AT PRESENT 99.9% COMPLETED

