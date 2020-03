March 27 (Reuters) - KORDSA TEKNİK TEKSTİL:

* SAID ON THURSDAY HALTS PRODUCTION AS OF MARCH 26 FOR 2 WEEKS IN BRAZIL PRODUCTION FACILITY DUE TO COVID-19

* HALTS PRODUCTION PARTIALLY AS OF APRIL 1 FOR 2 WEEKS IN TURKEY PRODUCTION FACILITY DUE TO COVID-19

