March 27 (Reuters) - Il Sole 24 Ore SpA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY FY REVENUE EUR 198.7 MLN VS EUR 211.3 MLN YEAR AGO

* HAS CANCELLED SOME GROUP EVENTS AND WILL RESCHEDULE THEM

* DOES NOT HAVE ENOUGH ELEMENTS TO ASSESS MEDIUM-LONG TERM IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON OUTLOOK

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)