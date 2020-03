March 27 (Reuters) - Skue Sparebank:

* SAID ON THURSDAY DUE TO COVID-19, BOARD DECIDES TO ASK SUPERVISORY BOARD TO POSTPONE PROCESSING OF DIVIDEND FOR 2019 UNTIL JUNE 3, 2020

* THE BANK’S EQUITY CERTIFICATES TO TRADE INCLUSIVE DIVIDEND FOR 2019 UNTIL THEN

