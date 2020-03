March 27 (Reuters) - MultiQ International AB:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT WITHDRAWS DIVIDEND PROPOSAL

* HAS A GOOD STOCK SITUATION AND SEES NO MAJOR IMPACT ON DELIVERIES

* RECURRING REVENUE IS ESTIMATED TO BE MAINLY UNAFFECTED WHILE UNCERTAINTY IS BIGGER FOR THE PROJECT-ORIENTED ONE

* ESPECIALLY IN DENMARK AND NORWAY, BUSINESS ACTIVITY HAS ALREADY BECOME SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER DUE TO RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED BY AUTHORITIES

