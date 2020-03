BRIEF-Integrum Updates On COVID-19 Impact, Proposes Directed Issue Of SEK 4 Mln

March 27 (Reuters) - Integrum AB:

* SAID ON THURSDAY BOARD PROPOSES NEW DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE OF SEK 4 MLN

* SEES LOWER DEMAND FOR CO’S PRODUCTS DUE TO COVID-19 THUS LAUNCHES COST SAVING PROGRAM

* COVID-19 TO HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON CO’S SALES IN Q4, WHICH IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE AT THE SAME LEVEL AS YR AGO

* ALL EMPLOYEES WILL BE TEMPORARILY LAID OFF TO REDUCE THE CO’S SALARY COSTS

* MAJOR OWNER AND CHAIRMAN RICKARD BRÅNEMARK ISSUES LOAN GUARANTEE AND INTENDS TOGETHER WITH THE BOARD TO SUBSCRIBE FOR 50% OF A DIRECTED ISSUE

* LOAN GUARANTEE OF SEK 2 MLN

