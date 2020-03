BRIEF-Zur Rose Group Completes Placement Of Convertible Bonds Due 2025

March 27 (Reuters) - ZUR ROSE GROUP AG:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETED PLACEMENT OF CHF 175 MILLION IN SENIOR UNSECURED CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2025

* FOLLOWING STRONG DEMAND, NOMINAL AMOUNT OF ISSUANCE WAS INCREASED BY CHF 25 MILLION TO A TOTAL OF CHF 175 MILLION

* TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO FUND ACCELERATED ROLL OUT OF ERXSOLUTIONS, EUROPEAN GROWTH INITIATIVES, ORGANIC EXPANSION AND POTENTIAL ACQUISITIONS

* TO USE NET PROCEEDS TO INVEST IN PARTNERSHIPS AND TO ADJUST TO SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED LEVELS OF DEMAND SINCE BEGINNING OF COVID-19 CRISIS

* BONDS HAVE 5-YEAR MATURITY, COUPON OF 2.75% PER YEAR PAYABLE SEMI-ANNUALLY IN ARREAR AND CONVERSION PRICE OF CHF 142.3944

