BRIEF-Alior Bank Sees About 27-35 Mln Zloty Quarterly Hit On Net Result After Rates Cut

March 27

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT ITS LIQUIDITY SITUATION IS CLOSELY MONITORED, AND LIQUIDITY RATIOS REMAIN AT THE SAFE LEVELS AMID CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC

* CAPITAL POSITION REMAINS UNCHANGED, AND TIER1 AND TCR RATIOS REMAIN AT A STABLE HIGH LEVEL LEAVING A SAFE BUFFER ABOVE THE REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

* FOLLOWING THE REDUCTION OF THE SYSTEMIC RISK BUFFER TO 0% BY THE MINISTER OF FINANCE, THE MINIMUM REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS FOR THE CAPITAL RATIOS WERE REDUCED BY 3 P.P., WHICH INCREASES THE BANK’S CAPITAL BUFFER TO A TOTAL VALUE OF ABOUT 2.7 BILLION ZLOTYS AS AT THE END OF FEBRUARY 2020

* AT PRESENT IDENTIFIES FACTORS THAT WILL HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON THE GROUP’S FINANCIAL RESULTS IN THE NEXT QUARTERS OF 2020

* DUE TO DECISIONS OF THE MONETARY POLICY COUNCIL AND THE NATIONAL BANK OF POLAND ON LOWERING THE REQUIRED RESERVE RATE, WILL REDUCE GROUP’S NET RESULT BY ABOUT 27-35 MILLION ZLOTYS QUARTERLY AND THE NIM RATIO BY 0.18-0.24 P.P. P.A.

* DUE TO THE DECREASE IN ECONOMIC ACTIVITY IN POLAND, THE BANK EXPECTS A DECREASE IN CLIENT ACTIVITY, DETERIORATION OF THEIR FINANCIAL SITUATION AND LOWER SALES OF FINANCIAL PRODUCTS

* THE BANK PLANS TO TAKE MEASURES TO LIMIT THE IMPACT OF ABOVE MENTIONED FACTORS ON FINANCIAL RESULTS BY CONTINUING THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE “MORE THAN A BANK” STRATEGY

* AT PRESENT IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO PRECISELY ESTIMATE THE IMPACT ON THE GROUP’S ACTIVITY AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

