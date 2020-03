March 27 (Reuters) - Corem Property Group:

* SAID ON THURSDAY ECONOMIC IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON THE MARKET AND ITS IMPACT ON COREM CANNOT YET BE ESTIMATED DUE TO THE HIGH DEGREE OF UNCERTAINTY IN THE CURRENT SITUATION

* ASSESSES THE RISK OF COREM’S FINANCIAL POSITION AS A WHOLE AS MANAGEABLE

* MAINTAINS DIVIDEND PROPOSAL OF SEK 0.60 PER ORDINARY SHARE AND SEK 20.00 PER PREFERENCE SHARE

