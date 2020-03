March 27(Reuters) - Restart Societa di Investimento Immobiliare Quotata SpA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY FY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 8.5 MLN VS EUR 5.2 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 76,000 VS EUR 225,000 YEAR AGO

* ON COVID-19, POTENTIAL EFFECTS ON FINANCIAL STATEMENTS CANNOT CURRENTLY BE DETERMINED

