BRIEF-Elektrobudowa Says Enea Operator Rescinds Contracts, Calls For Payment Of Penalties

March 27 (Reuters) - Elektrobudowa SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THE COMPANY HAS RECEIVED FROM ENEA OPERATOR LETTERS CONTAINING RESCISSIONS OF CONTRACTS TOGETHER WITH CONTRACTUAL PENALTIES AND CALLS FOR PAYMENT REGARDING INVESTMENT TASKS CARRIED OUT BY THE COMPANY FOR ENEA OPERATOR

* DEBIT NOTES ON SAID PENALTIES AMOUNTING TO ABOUT 12.7 MILLION ZLOTYS TOTAL AND RESCISSIONS OF CONTRACTS EXCLUDE CONTRACT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF GPZ KROBIA

* TOTAL REMUNERATION FOR CONTRACTS RESCINDED BY ENEA OPERATOR IS ABOUT 53.0 MILLION ZLOTYS NET WHILE THE TOTAL VALUE OF WORKS CARRIED OUT BY COMPANY AMOUNTS TO 16.8 MILLION ZLOTYS

