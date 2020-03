BRIEF-Bossard Holding Reduces Dividend

March 30 (Reuters) - Bossard Holding AG:

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS MAINTAINS DIVIDEND – BUT AT A REDUCED LEVEL

* WILL THEREFORE PROPOSE REDUCING ITS ORIGINAL DIVIDEND REQUEST BY HALF, TO CHF 2.00 PER REGISTERED A SHARE AND CHF 0.40 PER REGISTERED B SHARE

* AFTER THE FIRST TWO MONTHS, THE EBIT MARGIN WAS NEAR THE UPPER END OF THE TARGETED RANGE OF 10 PERCENT TO 13 PERCENT

* THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF BOSSARD HOLDING AG WILL TAKE PLACE AS PLANNED ON APRIL 8, 2020, BUT WITHOUT SHAREHOLDERS ON SITE

