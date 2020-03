BRIEF-Inmobiliaria del Sur Proposes Not To Approve Share Capital Increase, Postpones Decision On Earnings Distribution

March 30 (Reuters) - Inmobiliaria del Sur:

* SAID ON SATURDAY BOARD PROPOSED THE DEFERRAL OF DECISION ON THE PROPOSED DISTRIBUTION OF EARNINGS TO A SUBSEQUENT SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

* THE MEETING SHOULD BE HELD WITHIN THE PERIOD LEGALLY ESTABLISHED FOR THE HOLDING OF THE ORDINARY MEETING ON URGENT EXTRAORDINARY MEASURES TO DEAL WITH THE ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL IMPACT OF THE COVID-19 (I.E. BEFORE OCTOBER 31, 2020)

* THE NEW SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING MAY INCLUDE A PROPOSAL FOR THE APPLICATION OF THE RESULT DIFFERENT FROM THAT MADE ON THE OCCASION OF THE MEETING TO BE HELD ON 3 APRIL (ON SECOND CALL)

* TO PROPOSE NOT TO APPROVE A RESOLUTION REGARDING CAPITAL INCREASE, TAKING INTO ACCOUNT THE EXCEPTIONAL CIRCUMSTANCES

Source text: bit.ly/2vWRMCL

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)