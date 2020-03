BRIEF-Starrag Group Holding: Proposal To Waive Dividend

March 30 (Reuters) - Starrag Group Holding AG:

* NO ATTENDANCE IN PERSON AT THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING – PROPOSAL TO WAIVE THE DIVIDEND

* HAS DECIDED TO PROPOSE TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING THAT THE DIVIDEND TO BE DISTRIBUTED TO SHAREHOLDERS, WHICH HAD ORIGINALLY BEEN ENVISAGED TO BE CHF 1.00, BE WAIVED

* THE CURRENT SITUATION WILL HAVE AN IMPACT ON THE EXPECTATIONS PUBLISHED AT THE BEGINNING OF MARCH REGARDING THE ORDER INTAKE, SALES AND RESULTS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2020, WHICH CANNOT CURRENTLY BE GAUGED

Source text: bit.ly/39uLBU8

Further company coverage: