BRIEF-Grupa Lotos Postpones First Oil Production From YME Field Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT AS A CONSEQUENCE OF THE PANDEMIC CAUSED BY THE SARS-COV-2 VIRUS, THE DATE OF FIRST OIL PRODUCTION FROM YME FIELD, PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED FOR Q4 2020, IS LIKELY TO CHANGE

* THE PROJECT TO UPGRADE THE MAERSK INSPIRER PLATFORM MAY BE SIGNIFICANTLY DELAYED FOLLOWING THE INTRODUCTION BY THE NORWEGIAN AUTHORITIES OF NEW REGULATORY MEASURES IN RESPONSE TO THE OUTBREAK OF THE VIRUS

* THE RESULTING RESTRICTIONS ARE AFFECTING BUSINESSES, INCLUDING BY PREVENTING THEM FROM CONTINUING TO HIRE EMPLOYEES FROM OUTSIDE NORWAY

* BELIEVES THAT FIRST OIL PRODUCTION FROM THE YME FIELD IS HIGHLY LIKELY TO BE POSTPONED UNTIL Q4 2021

